Zabit Magomedsharipov says he will “simply destroy someone” on February 28

Zabit Magomedsharipov isn’t done with the sport of MMA.

For months, rumors have swirled on the status of Magomedsharipov. He hasn’t competed since Nov. 2019. Despite being on a 14-fight winning streak, some claimed that Zabit would be done competing professionally.

As it turns out, he isn’t finished by a long shot. Zabit took to his Instagram account to make it clear that he wants to hurt people.

“On February 28, I will simply destroy someone!”

The manager of Zabit Magomedsharipov, Ali Abdelaziz, told MMAJunkie.com that his fighter is itching to return to the Octagon.

“Zabit is training. He’s in the USADA program, but he went through some health problems,” Abdelaziz said. “He’s back training, and I think this is a conversation me and the UFC will have probably next week about Zabit to see what the future holds for him, and we’re going to see what happens. But I believe he’s one of the baddest men in this division. I believe he can be the champion tomorrow. Alexander is a great champion, but I think Zabit is on a different level.

“It’s a conversation I need to have with (UFC matchmaker) Sean Shelby next week, and we’re going to figure out what Zabit wants to do, also. It’s not just a UFC problem. Zabit has to be like, ‘Hey, I’m ready to fight this month and this date for this much money.’ And now I’ll talk to Sean and we’re going to figure things out.”

Magomedsharipov’s last opponent was Calvin Kattar. Zabit won the fight via unanimous decision. The bout earned him “Fight of the Night” honors.

Zabit has also scored victories over the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Brandon Davis, and Kyle Bochniak. He is 6-0 under the UFC banner and hasn’t lost a pro MMA fight since April 2013. It’s the lone defeat of his career.