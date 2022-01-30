UFC middleweight Sean Strickland gives fans a unique look at his crib (Video)

Sean Strickland’s house tour has serious Redman MTV Cribs vibes.

Strickland is known for his unique personality. Those who follow the UFC middleweight on social media know to expect the unexpected. This go-around, followers were in for an impromptu edition of Sean Strickland’s crib.

Check out Sean’s home tour below:

Sean Strickland is closer than ever to a UFC Middleweight Title opportunity. He is the number seven-ranked UFC 185-pounder. Strickland will be going one-on-one with the number six-ranked Jack Hermansson on Feb. 5.

The current UFC Middleweight Champion is Israel Adesanya. “The Last Stylebender” will put his gold on the line against Robert Whittaker in a rematch on Feb. 12.

Strickland has already hurled barbs at Adesanya, accusing him of using steroids during an interview with MMAJunkie.

“At least a title shot (by the end of the year),” Strickland said. “I’m one of the hardest training fighters in the UFC and I’ll do everything I can to get to a title shot, and if it happens, let’s f*cking go, Izzy. I’m f*cking ready. Make sure to cycle off, though. I don’t want to f*cking bring you a bra if you don’t hit the right cycle.

“Izzy’s a great fighter – he comes from kickboxing – have you ever seen a fighter with gyno for any other reason than that?” Strickland said. “Besides him, have you ever seen a fighter in the UFC that smokes weed that gets gyno? Ever? You can’t, because it doesn’t f*cking happen unless you cycle wrong. That’s a fact. We all know it. But regardless of the fact, Izzy’s a f*cking great fighter. We know that. That’s the fight I want.

“Izzy, I’ll come over dude. We can f*cking watch anime and you can put some f*cking testosterone in my ass. I’ll do it with you. Let’s f*cking go. With a needle I think you guys do the stomach, right? Is that where you guys do, the stomach? You’re the expert on f*cking steroids. How’s it done?”

Time will tell if Strickland can make his way to a championship fight under the UFC banner. If he beats Hermansson, he might just be a fight away from that opportunity.