Tony Ferguson fires back at Ali Abdelaziz over “jealous old girlfriend” comment: “Sit down and shut up before I ankle pick you”

Tony Ferguson is having none of Ali Abdelaziz’s backtalk.

It’s no secret that Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov aren’t friends. The two were booked to fight numerous times but never actually shared the Octagon. Khabib has retired and Ferguson isn’t likely to ever face “The Eagle.”

Abdelaziz is Khabib’s manager and he responded to a recent video where “El Cucuy” took aim at Nurmagomedov. Abdelaziz compared Ferguson to a jealous ex-girlfriend.

Never one to hold his tongue, Tony Ferguson issued a warning to Ali.

You’re Saying It Wrong 🤦‍♂️ Thought I Taught You Better Ya’ Thot. You Assholes Forget Where You Get Your Phrases From Like Any Other Casual. Sit Down & Shut Up Before I Ankle Pick You. *mack* ✋ More Annoying Than An Clingy Ex, Fatheads Done Staying Relevant- Champ🖕🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/vB7OaNtrjN — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 30, 2022

“You’re Saying It Wrong. Thought I Taught You Better Ya’ Thot. You Assholes Forget Where You Get Your Phrases From Like Any Other Casual. Sit Down & Shut Up Before I Ankle Pick You. More Annoying Than An Clingy Ex, Fatheads Done Staying Relevant.”

Back in August, Khabib revealed that he wasn’t sold on Ferguson being able to get his career back on track.

“He is 38-years-old, tell me how he can make a comeback? He was dominated in his last three bouts,” Nurmagomedov said at a press conference (h/t RT Sport). “Different styles, a striker, a grappler Dariush, Oliveira, Gaethje, they all dominated him both standing up and on the ground. When you are 38, I believe you have to pull the brakes and there have to be people around him to say, hey, you are aging. You have to stop.”

The feud between Ferguson and team Khabib seemingly has no end in sight despite a bout having little to no chance of ever happening. Khabib seems to have moved on to starting his own promotion, Eagle FC.

As for Ferguson, he’s been linked to a potential bout with Michael Chandler. UFC President Dana White has made it clear that the bout isn’t official but it is being targeted at some point in 2022. We’ll keep you updated on that matchup.