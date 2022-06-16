Zabit Magomedsharipov explains his decision to retire from mixed martial arts

Zabit Magomedsharipov has explained his decision to retire from mixed martial arts.

‘ZaBeast’ as he is fondly known, has made the decision and informed the UFC that he is officially retired. There was speculation prior to the announcement that Zabit was finished with fighting for a variety of different reasons.

Magomedsharipov (18-1 MMA) has not been in the Octagon since November of 2019 where he defeated Calvin Kattar (23-5 MMA) via unanimous decision. Magomedsharipov had an unbeaten record in the UFC with a 14 fight winning streak. Zabit’s only defeat came at the hands of Igor Egorov (14-8 MMA) way back in April of 2013 at ProFC 47.

Zabit Magomedsharipov was scheduled to match-up with Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA) in August 2020, but Yair had to withdraw due to injury and the fight was never rescheduled.

The fighter released a statement on ‘Instagram’ which read as follows:

“Assalamu alaikum friends! I know that many of you were waiting for my return, there was not a single day that someone did not ask when is my next fight was. But I decided to end my pro sports career.”

“Disruptions of fights, and then health problems – all this did not allow me to perform/fight earlier. I have recovered now, but I don’t feel the way I used to.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me for such a long time. I didn’t have time to become a champion, but I think, even without this, I hope I was able to please/entertain you.”

Zabit Magomedsharipov continued:

“I cease to be an active athlete, but I do not leave the sport. I have something and with whom to share my knowledge.”

“So don’t say goodbye, friends!”

Zabit Magomedsharipov, 31, explained that health issues and canceled fights were two of the main factors that ultimately led him to his final decision to retire.

Are you sad to see the Russian featherweight depart? If he had one last fight, who would you have liked to see him battle in the Octagon?

