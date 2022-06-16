Sean Strickland shares his thoughts on current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya: “The guy probably jerks off to cartoons”

Sean Strickland is sharing his thoughts on the current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Stickland, no stranger to controversial comments, and stirring the pot as it were, has now taken aim at Israel Adesanya.

Recently interviewed by ‘The Schmo’, Strickland spoke of Adesanya and his love for anime. While Strickland claims he likes Adesanya, he joked that the fighter gets off on watching cartoons saying (h/t MMANews):

“He might be the champ, but by July 2nd, he might not be the champ anymore. No man, I like Izzy. Besides the anime, I like Izzy. He’s a tough motherf***er. Besides the anime, the guy probably jerks off to cartoons. I hold that against you. I guarantee you, Izzy, you have jerked off to cartoons once in your life. Don’t f***ing lie to me. That needs to be said.”

This is not the first time Strickland has taken aim at Adesanya, he previously accused the fighter of steriod use, although it should be noted ‘The Last Stylebender’ has never failed a drug test.

As for Sean Strickland (25-3 MMA), he is currently on a roll with a six-fight winning streak. The No. 4 ranked middleweight in the UFC is slated to face off against Alex Pereira (5-1 MMA) at UFC 276 on July 2nd.

Of course Israel Adesanya (22-1 MMA) is scheduled to match-up with Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) on July 2nd at UFC 276. The middleweight main event is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Adesanya is coming into UFC 276 with only 1 loss in his UFC career that being against Jan Blachowicz (29-9) at UFC 259 in March of 2021.

Cannonier, ‘The Killa Gorilla’, has won 5 of his last 6 fights and and is looking to dethrone the middleweight title holder.

It will be Adesanya’s fifth title defense, successfully retaining the title four times.

What do you think of Sean Strickland’s comments concerning Israel Adesanya? Will you be watching UFC 276 & who’s your pick(s) to win?

