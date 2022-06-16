Henry Cejudo responds after Aljamain Sterling claims he could step to the plate and take TJ Dillashaw’s title shot: “You must be higher than gas prices”

Henry Cejudo is responding after Aljamain Sterling claims he could step up to the plate and take T.J. Dillashaw’s UFC title shot.

It was announced just yesterday that Aljamain Sterling will get into the Octagon with T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 279 on September 10th, 2022 in the bantamweight championship match. The venue and location is yet to be announced.

The news was first reported by ‘MMA Junkie’.

Dillashaw’s manager, Tiki Ghosn has confirmed that the two-time former champion has agreed to the bout.

The controversial former champion T.J. Dillashaw will attempt to capture the gold for a third time. Dillashaw (18-4 MMA) returned to action in July of 2021 with a split decision victory over Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA), which came after a two-year suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping agency for testing positive for the banned substance EPO.

Speaking to ‘ESPN’ back in April, Dillashaw, while vacationing in Hawaii, spoke about the possible match-up saying:

“This is probably where I’ll do my training camp. I’m not too worried about Sterling. That’s a pretty easy fight, to be honest. I’ll just do my training camp here on the beach with a drink in hand and get the job done.”

Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA) will be coming into UFC 279 with 7 wins in a row, the latest being back-to-back wins over Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) at UFC 273 and UFC 259.

Sterling, at the UFC 273 post fight press conference had this to say about a fight with Dillashaw:

“So I don’t know if that’s what he’s (Dillashaw) thinking. I don’t know. If anyone’s mentally weak, it’s that guy. The guy needed steroids and (performance-enhancing drug erythropoietin) to catapult his career, to even win as many fights as he did in the UFC. So his whole UFC tenure is tainted. So I can’t wait to punch him in the face. That would be somebody I would enjoy punching. He’s got good skill, but the guy’s a cheat, he’s dirty, and I’d like an opportunity to slap him up, and we can figure out who’s No. 1 again.”

Henry Cejudo took to ‘Twitter’ to comment on the upcoming fight between Sterling and Dillashaw saying:

“Aljo-you must be higher than gas prices. The only shot TJ wants is another one of EPO. Aljo-I’d put you to sleep so fast they would call me Bill Cosby. @funkmasterMMA”

Yes, it sounds like Henry Cejudo is swallowing a bitter pill, as he wanted to be the one in the cage with Sterling, he’s been calling him out for months.

Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) has not fought since he scored a TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May of 2020 defending his bantamweight title and then announcing his retirement.

Are you excited about Sterling vs Dillashaw? Who do you think will take home the gold?

