Yoel Romero appears to be in good spirits after parting ways with the UFC

Yoel Romero appears to be in good spirits following news that he has parted ways with his longtime employer the UFC.

On Friday evening ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported on Twitter that the former UFC middleweight title challenger, Romero (13-5 MMA), was now a free agent.

“Yoel Romero’s UFC run has come to an unexpected end. Romero and the promotion have parted ways, multiple sources told ESPN. Romero’s manager Malki Kawa also confirmed he is no longer under contract with the UFC. According to sources, Yoel Romero had three fights left on his deal.” – Helwani shared.

Most recently, Romero took to social media where he shared his first post following his departure from the UFC.

“Cuban coffee & Laughs with my brother Jorge Masvidal and planning my grand opening December 19th.” Romero shared on Instagram.

Yoel Romero has not competed since suffering a unanimous decision loss to reigning middleweight title holder Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 back in March.

Romero’s most recent victory came back at UFC 221 in February of 2018 when he brutally KO’d former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold.

During his lengthy run with the UFC, ‘The Soldier of God’ scored stoppage wins over Chris Weidman, Lyoto Machida, Tim Kennedy, Derek Brunson, Ronny Markes and Clifford Starks respectively.

Yoel Romero will likely have plenty of options for his post-UFC career. BKFC have already expressed their respective interest in the Cuban standout.

Where would you like to see Yoel Romero fight next now that he is a free agent? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 9, 2020