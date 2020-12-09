Amanda Ribas gets new opponent for UFC 257 as Marina Rodriguez steps in

UFC women’s strawweight prospect Amanda Ribas has received a new opponent for UFC 257 as Marina Rodriguez has stepped in.

Ribas was originally set to take on Michelle Waterson in a high-profile women’s strawweight bout at UFC 257, but Waterson was forced to withdraw for the contest, leaving Ribas temporarily without an opponent. Fortunately, the UFC matchmakers were able to work quickly and secure a new opponent for Ribas as Rodriguez, the No. 8 ranked fighter in the division. On paper, Rodriguez is a perfect opponent for Ribas, who is ranked just one spot below her at No. 9 in the UFC 115lbs rankings.

AG Fight was the first to break the news that Ribas vs. Rodriguez was a go for UFC 257. The event is set to take place on January 23 at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. It’s likely that Ribas vs. Rodriguez will be placed on the main card, which features a main event between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and top-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. Ribas was just the main card opener of the UFC 251 PPV in Fight Island over the summer, and she could open up this PPV card, as well.

Ribas (10-1) is quickly turning into one of the UFC’s biggest stars in the women’s divisions. The 27-year-old Brazilian has won four straight fights including a finish over Paige VanZant in her last fight at UFC 251. Ribas has been dominating her opponents with her wrestling and submission game and it will be interesting to see how she performs when she takes on Rodriguez at UFC 257 next month.

Rodriguez (12-1-2) has had a very inconsistent run in the UFC so far, going 2-1-2 in five fights with the promotion. In her last fight, the 33-year-old Brazilian lost a unanimous decision to Carla Esparza on Fight Island. She also holds a notable win in the UFC over Tecia Torres along, with draws to Randa Markos and Cynthia Calvillo.

Who do you think wins, Amanda Ribas or Marina Rodriguez?