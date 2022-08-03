Yair Rodriguez discloses what he said to UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski during chance hotel encounter

Yair Rodriguez has revealed what he said to Alexander Volkanovski when they ran into each other last week.

Ever since his valiant display against Max Holloway and controversial win over Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez has been discussed as a potential next opponent for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. While ‘The Great’ may be out with a hand injury right now, Rodriguez is hungry to welcome him back to the division when he’s fit and ready to do so.

The Mexican star knows how close he is to earning a crack at the belt and even though the win over Ortega didn’t come how he would’ve desired, it still counts on his record.

Interestingly enough, Rodriguez revealed during a recent interview that he actually ran into Volkanovski during UFC 277 fight week.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Actually [Friday] we ran into each other,” Rodriguez said. “I went to the UFC hotel where all the fighters are staying, and I saw him. I was like, ‘Hey, what’s up, man?’ I just wanted to say what’s up. I told him, ‘How are you? How are you feeling?’ He was like, ‘I’m OK, bro. My hand is broken.’ I told him, ‘You know I got the same injury after my fight against Max, so I know what you’re going through. Speedy recovery. I wish you the best all the time, and I hope to see you soon.’”

Rodriguez went on to indicate that he isn’t particularly interested in an interim title fight, in contrast to what Dana White said on the matter.

“He was like, ‘OK, I’m not against the idea,’” Rodriguez said. “But he didn’t propose it at all. What is in my mind right now is fighting Alexander Volkanovski.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you think we will see Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez for the belt later this year?