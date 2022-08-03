Dana White takes a shot at boxing while boasting about Contender Series: “If you are a degenerate gambler, you are out of your mind not to watch”

UFC president Dana White has explained why all fight fans and big-time gamblers should be watching Contender Series.

Last week, it’s safe to say Dana White wasn’t happy with what the fighters on the Tuesday night Contender Series produced in terms of their overall performances. He only handed out one contract and then, seven days later, he handed out five as last night’s edition of the show went off in a truly incredible way.

There are plenty of reasons why the masses watch DWCS but more than anything, it’s because you never quite know what is going to happen from fight to fight – as illustrated by the number of comebacks we saw this past Tuesday.

During his post-event media scrum, White went into more detail about the specific groups of people he believes should be tuning in.

“If you are a fight fan, you are out of your f***ing mind if you’re not watching the Contender Series on Tuesday night. If you are a degenerate gambler, you are out of your mind not to watch. When you put on boxing fights, the guy who is 1/1000 odds, the guy who is favourite to win always wins, right? A 3/1 dog won tonight. I mean, anything can happen in these fights and usually do, they’re exciting, they’re fun, they’re fast paced. There’s no bulls***, there’s no filler or fluff in the middle, we just roll right through. Great fights, and if you’re a fight fan or a gambler, this is the show to watch on Tuesday nights.”

