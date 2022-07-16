UFC Long Island Results: Yair Rodriguez defeats Brian Ortega via TKO (Video)

Today’s UFC Long Island event is headlined by a key men’s featherweight contest featuring Brian Ortega taking on Yair Rodriguez.

Ortega (15-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to reigning featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovki at UFC 266. That setback was preceded by a decision win over The Korean Zombie in October of 2020.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) last competed in November of 2021, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway. Prior to that setback, ‘El Pantera’ had scored back-to-back wins over Jeremy Stephens and The Korean Zombie respectively.

Round one of the UFC Long Island main event begins and Brian Ortega lands a jab. Yair Rodriguez catches him coming in with a counter. A left hook lands for Ortega. Yair with a couple of right hands. Yair jabbing as Ortega attempts to come forward. A hard low kick for Rodriguez. Ortega with a right hand. ‘El Pantera’ with a jab. He lands a follow up 1-2. Ortega counters with a right. A clinch knee to low kick from Rodriguez. Ortega returns fire with a low kick of his own. Brian Ortega shoots in and looks for a trip. Rodriguez with short punches in the clinch. A high knee from Ortega. More knees from ‘T-City’. He looks for a trip but then decides on more knees. Yair Rodriguez returns one and looks for some short punches. Ortega drags Rodriguez off the fence, but can’t find a way to get him down. Brian Ortega tries to drop for a takedown, but lets Yair go. A hard 1-2 from Rodriguez and a high kick and then a front kick. Ortega dives on a single leg. Quick punches from Rodriguez, but Ortega throws him down. Yair looks for an armbar. Ortega fighting it off but his shoulder pops and this one is over! WOW!

It's over… Brian Ortega's shoulder popped out 😖😖 pic.twitter.com/zJ8jiiRVrD — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) July 16, 2022

Official UFC Long Island Result: Yair Rodriguez def. Brian Ortega via TKO (injury)

Who would you like to see Rodriguez fight next following his submission victory over Ortega this afternoon in New York? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

