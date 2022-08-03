UFC President Dana White clarifies his previous comments about Anthony Smith’s leg injury

UFC president Dana White has admitted he was wrong about Anthony Smith‘s leg not being broken at UFC 277.

Last Saturday night at UFC 277 in Dallas, Anthony Smith fell to a stoppage loss at the hands of rising light heavyweight prospect Magomed Ankalaev. At the time, many were surprised by the nature of Smith’s loss, with the man himself quickly clarifying that he believed he had broken his leg in the midst of the bout.

Dana White wasn’t so convinced bout that, indicating that he thought Smith may have just felt like the leg was broken instead of it actually being that injured.

It’s since been confirmed that Smith has indeed broken his leg with the boss using his media scrum on Tuesday to iron things out.

“He did break his leg, his leg was broken. They ended up finding the fracture in his leg, I guess it was in a weird place, hard to find, he was sitting there questioning himself like what the hell is wrong man, I feel like my leg is broken, I know my body.”

“I just wanted to tell you guys that because sometimes it makes them look like oh he’s trying to get out of the fight and he’s claiming he broke his leg, the way I looked at it was that he got kicked so f***ing hard he thought his leg was broken, you know what I mean? But he legitimately has a bad break in his leg that is gonna need surgery. I just wanted to put that out there for him because I was the one who said it wasn’t broken.”

