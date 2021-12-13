WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin praises UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa for his infamous post-fight celebration

Pro wrestling icon Stone Cold Steve Austin has praised Tai Tuivasa after “Bam Bam” enjoyed yet another post-victory shoey last weekend.

On Saturday night at UFC 269, Tai Tuivasa made a real statement by knocking Augusto Sakai out to take his current win streak up to four in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In the immediate aftermath, he proceeded to drink as many shoeys as he possibly could both in the Octagon and outside of it with fans being more than happy to provide him with the necessary utensils.

Someone who was watching closely, as it turns out, is none other than WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

A+ and a Hell Yeah!!! https://t.co/xLKGbxKhTn — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) December 12, 2021

There are many ways of knowing that you’re starting to break down some barriers in the mainstream media, and getting the attention of Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of them.

Nobody knows as of yet whether or not Tai Tuivasa is going to be UFC heavyweight champion. After all, he’s had some setbacks already in his career, and the division is as stacked as it has been in a long time.

What we do know, however, is that the Australian is going to continue making waves for as long as he decides to compete in mixed martial arts. He’s only 28 years old, he’s starting to look more technical inside the cage and he seems to fight with the kind of freedom that often leads to a sustained period of success.

One thing is for sure, we all need to see Tuivasa and Austin drinking a few cold ones before he hangs up his gloves.

Do you enjoy the antics of Tai Tuivasa? Could you ever picture yourself doing a shoey, and if so, what would be your beverage of choice? Let us know your thoughts on this hilarity down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!