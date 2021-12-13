Tai Tuivasa explains post-fight altercation with official following at UFC 269: “My fans come to watch KOs and shoeys”

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has revealed that he had a post-fight altercation with an official at UFC 269 last weekend.

The man known as “Bam Bam” made it four wins in a row on Saturday night with an emphatic knockout triumph over Augusto Sakai in Las Vegas. The win showcased just how much Tuivasa has improved when it comes to the technical side of his game with many believing he could be a future star in the heavyweight division.

Alas, beyond his fighting, many fans best know Tai Tuivasa for being the man who drinks “shoeys” – aka beer out of a shoe.

Unfortunately, as he noted during his post-fight press conference, an official inside T-Mobile Arena prevented Tuivasa from having too much fun with the fans in the immediate aftermath of the win.

“This is a touchy subject tonight, I got pushed out of there pretty fast and had a bit of an altercation with one of the officials. So, hopefully don’t do that again, please!”

“Look, I understand he’s doing his job [the official] but he wasn’t a UFC worker or anything. I don’t know, f***, to be honest I don’t know what he was. He just pushed me out. My fans come to watch me knock people out and do f***ing shoeys, and I felt that he was pushing me out of there and trying to tell me how to do my job, when I don’t tell him [how to do his].”

Some may not like it, but the Tai Tuivasa shoey train is going to keep on rolling.

