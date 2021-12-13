‘Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

This Saturday night, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will meet inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch.

On August 29 of this year, Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley via split decision to maintain his unbeaten pro boxing record at the expense of the former UFC welterweight champion. On December 18, he was initially scheduled to take on Tommy Fury down in Tampa, Florida.

Unfortunately, a late injury in training for Fury ensured that the contest would no longer be taking place – opening the door for Woodle to step in and take an unexpected rematch.

It’s a strange move to some but an entertaining one for others and either way, we’re scheduled to see the pair lock horns once again over the weekend.

Below, you can find all of the necessary information regarding the bout, where to watch it, the card and more.

Paul vs Woodley 2: Official Fight Card (START TIME: 9pm EST)

Cruiserweight (8 rounds) – Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Women’s Lightweight (10 rounds) – Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutiérrez

Super Middleweight (8 rounds) – Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila

Heavyweight (4 rounds) – Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore

Cruiserweight (8 rounds) – J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira

Light Welterweight (10 rounds) – Liam Paro vs. Yomar Álamo

Between footballers, basketball players and Amanda Serrano getting another chance to shine on the big stage, there’s a whole lot to get through in just this small collection of fights. Sure, Jake Paul competing against Tyron Woodley for the second time in a matter of months won’t appeal to everyone, but it’ll certainly provide us all with some talking points when the dust settles.

The event will be available to watch through Showtime or, alternatively, on FITE TV.

The event will be available to watch through Showtime or, alternatively, on FITE TV.