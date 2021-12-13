Dominick Cruz open to Jose Aldo fight, but wants rematch with ‘little dork’ Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz is open to fighting Jose Aldo next, but would love a rematch with ‘little dork’ Henry Cejudo.

Cruz (24-3 MMA), the promotions former bantamweight champion, returned to the Octagon at Saturday’s UFC 269 event opposite Pedro Munhoz.

The matchup proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Pedro Munhoz was able to drop Dominick Cruz in the opening round after landing a pair of big punches but wasn’t able to finish the fight. After surviving the onslaught, ‘The Dominator’ stormed back to win rounds two and three, earning a unanimous decision victory in the process.

Immediately following his impressive comeback win, Dominick Cruz’s former opponent Henry Cejudo shared the following words on Twitter.

“Well, I’m thankful for Keith Peterson! 🚬🍻 #UFC269” – Cejudo wrote.

‘Triple C’ was clearly referencing his previous title defense over ‘The Dominator’ at UFC 249. Immediately after being TKO’d by Cejudo in the second round of their fight Cruz proceeded to argue that it was an early stoppage by referee Keith Peterson.

Dominick Cruz later accused the veteran referee of smelling like booze and cigarettes inside of the cage.

As for Henry Cejudo, after successfully defending his bantamweight title over ‘The Dominator’ that evening in Chicago, the former Olympic medalist proceeded to announce his retirement from mixed martial arts.

With that being said, ‘Triple C’ has often flirted with the idea of a return to the Octagon, with his manager recently claiming fans will see Henry Cejudo fight again in 2022.

If he does decide to return, Cejudo has a opponent in waiting in the form of Dominick Cruz.

‘The Dominator’ spoke of his desire to have a rematch with the former two-division champion in Cejudo at the UFC 269 post-fight press conference:

“Yea you know I’m not going to say no to a (Jose) Aldo fight just because, you know, that moves me closer to the title. Aldo is a legend in the sport. I have nothing but respect for Aldo.

Dominick Cruz continued:

“You know it pisses me off that it happened (the early stoppage by Keith Peterson), because Henry Cejudo retired (after). And so I can’t smash his face in with a rematch. But if the little dork decides to come back, I’m right here waiting for him.”

Who would you prefer to see Dominick Cruz fight next, Jose Aldo or Henry Cejudo? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!