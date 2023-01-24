What’s next for the stars of UFC 283?

The UFC returned to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 283 which saw two titles on the line, including the vacant light heavyweight title for the second straight pay-per-view.

In the main event, Jamahal Hill was taking on Glover Teixeira for the vacant light heavyweight title. The co-main event saw Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno settle their rivalry as they were fighting for the fourth time.

In the end, it was Hill winning a dominant decision to become the UFC’s new light heavyweight title. Moreno, meanwhile, won by doctor stoppage in a rather one-sided fight to become the new flyweight champion. Now, after UFC 283, here is what I think should be next for the three fighters involved in the title fight – not including Teixeira who announced his retirement.

Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill is the UFC’s light heavyweight champion and proved a lot of doubters wrong in the process. Hill showed off great takedown defense and when he was taken down, he was able to get back to hit feet. On the feet, Hill was the much better striker and the head kicks were money which rocked Teixeira multiple times.

With Hill winning the belt, it’s uncertain who his first title defense will be against as it depends on when Jiri Prochazka is able to fight again. Prochazka deserves the next crack at the belt, assuming he can be back by the summer, but if not, Magomed Ankalaev will likely get the first crack at Hill’s belt.

Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno is the flyweight champion again as he controlled Deiveson Figueiredo with his wrestling. On the feet, he was also able to land the better shots as Figueiredo had nothing for the Mexican. In the third round, Moreno landed a big punch – with his thumb knuckle hitting Figueiredo’s eye which immediately shut closed. The fight was then stopped after the round to make Moreno become the UFC’s flyweight champion once again.

Moreno will likely return in the spring or summer – as he didn’t take much damage and his first title defense will be against Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno has fought Pantoja twice – once on TUF and the other in the UFC – with Pantoja winning both which makes this title fight so intriguing.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo was outclassed by Brandon Moreno on Saturday night at UFC 283 to lose his flyweight title. After the loss, the former champ announced he would be moving up to bantamweight – which is a move many thought would happen, win or lose on Saturday.

The fight I wanted to was Figueiredo vs. Petr Yan, but the Russian is booked, as well as the majority of the ranked fighters. But, one fight that would be very fun on paper is Figueiredo vs. Dominick Cruz who could serve as a Fight Night main event and a good test for the Brazilian in his 135lbs debut.

Who do you think should be next for the stars of UFC 283?