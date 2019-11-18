What’s next for Jan Blachowicz and Ronaldo Souza after UFC Sao Paulo?

Jan Blachowicz was looking to cement himself as a top contender at light heavyweight in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo. He was taking on Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza who was making his debut in the division after having mixed results at middleweight as of late.

In the end, just like Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman before him, Souza came up short as he lost by split-decision in a very lackluster fight. There was not a whole lot of action but the Pole did enough to earn the win.

Following the fight, here is what we think should be next for Blachowicz and Jacare.

Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz wanted a title shot after he knocked out Luke Rockhold in July, and asked for one after his win over Souza. Yet, with Dominick Reyes seemingly getting the next shot, the Pole will most likely needs one more win and a perfect fight is against Anthony Smith.

Smith will be coming back from injury in early 2020, when Blachowicz wants to return as well. “Lionheart” is looking to earn another crack at Jon Jones, so it makes sense ranking-wise as the winner could earn the next shot.

Smith has recently called out Corey Anderson, but Anderson made it known he is waiting for a title shot. So, he if remains on the sidelines, Blachowicz vs. Smith should co-headline a Fight Night card in 2020.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Jacare is left with more questions than answers following his loss to Blachowicz. Does he go back to middleweight? Does he stay at light heavyweight? Or, was this the end?

Souza has been hinting at retirement since after his loss to Jack Hermansson, yet he says he will fight again. Jacare did not show much in this fight and will have to fight someone down the rankings if he stays at light heavyweight.

A scrap against Nikita Krylov makes sense.

Krylov is coming off of a loss to Glover Teixeira, and is ranked 15th at light heavyweight. Should Jacare win that, he could get another top-10 opponent at 205 pounds.

Who do you think Jan Blachowicz and Ronaldo Souza should fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/18/2019.