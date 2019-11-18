Jared Gordon issues statement following KO loss to Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight Jared Gordon has issued a statement in the wake of his defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC Sao Paulo this past weekend.

The main card clash between these two men was poised as being a potential show-stealer, and it certainly lived up to the hype, but unfortunately, Gordon didn’t have all too much to do with that.

It took less than 90 seconds for Oliveira to win the fight with one of the nastiest finishes of his career.

Gordon took a day or so to compose himself before issuing a response to both Charles Oliveira himself and the fans after one of the most disappointing nights of his career thus far.

I did everything I could for this one. Best camp ever, best cut ever. Went to @CharlesDoBronxs hometown and got caught. Hats off to him you Charles. Your a true warrior. Ill pick myself up and get back to it soon. Thats all I can do. Thanks for all the support everyone! — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) November 17, 2019

This is the fourth time that Gordon has been finished by either KO or TKO in his mixed martial arts career, and it also marks his third defeat in four within the UFC.

While Gordon was able to build quite the reputation for himself over in CFFC, it definitely seems like this task was too much, too soon for him.

Oliveira, on the other hand, has already called for a big fight against either Conor McGregor or Paul Felder, with the latter being the last man to defeat him prior to this incredible six-fight win streak he’s riding.

The fight at Ginásio do Ibirapuera served as the only finish on a main card that certainly received mixed reviews, and just one of two fights from the entire event that didn’t get out of the first round.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/18/2019.