WATCH | John Fury flips tables during heated KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference

By Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

John Fury, the dad of Tyson and Tommy Fury wasn’t too happy with the way the press conference was going on Tuesday.

John Fury

Tommy Fury and KSI held their press conference to promote their Oct. 14 fight, while Logan Paul was also there as well as his opponent Dillon Danis. With that, the press conference was full of trash talk and KSI took aim at the Fury family accusing Tyson Fury of ducking Oleksandr Usyk which John Fury wasn’t happy about.

“Full of s**t. Full of s**t. Shut up motherf****r. Come fight me now instead of talking all this bulls**t about people’s f*****g bulls**t. We are fighting men. My son (Tommy) will fight him (KSI) now and then fight anyone else who wants it. Now, lets get the f*****G ball rolling. Get the cake and shove it up your asshole before I do it. All these little f******gkids. I am a machine. Me Can anyone question who I am here? I will take them,” John Fury said during the press conference.

RELATED: Mike Perry revealed as backup fighter for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

After being fed up with the lack of questions and answers about boxing, John Fury stood up and flipped a table over which subsequently ended the press conference.

It was a funny moment and shouldn’t come as a surprise for how John Fury is. Throughout the press conference, he wanted questions and answers about boxing and their skills, which he wasn’t getting and was getting more and more fed up.

Although John Fury wasn’t happy wth the questions, he can now turn his attention to the fight and training Tommy Fury for his matchup against KSI. Fury is coming off a split-decision win over Jake Paul and has said after he beats KSI he wants to box Logan Paul to silence all of the influencers.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News KSI Tommy Fury UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling confirms plans to return to bantamweight for Sean O'Malley rematch: "Rematch 2024"

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023
Mike-Perry
Logan Paul

Mike Perry revealed as backup fighter for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023

BKFC contender Mike Perry has been revealed as the backup boxer for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson claps back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman threatens to end him

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has responded to Conor McGregor.

Parker Porter
UFC

Parker Porter looking for redemption against Junior Tafa at UFC Singapore: "I see some holes in his wrestling ability"

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

Parker Porter is looking to get some redemption for his KO loss to Justin Tafa back in February.

Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292
UFC

UFC rankings update: Sean O’Malley enters the top ten of P4P list

Susan Cox - August 22, 2023

The UFC have released their latest pound-for-pound rankings and newly crowned bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has made the list.

Andre Petroski

UFC fighter Andre Petroski apprehends man who was attempting to masturbate at a public rest stop

Susan Cox - August 22, 2023
Mayra Bueno Silva UFC Vegas 77
UFC

Mayra Bueno Silva announces she failed a drug test prior to her UFC fight with Holly Holm

Susan Cox - August 22, 2023

Mayra Bueno Silva has announced that she failed a drug test prior to her UFC fight with Holly Holm.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reacts to Ian Machado Garry claiming he was the biggest attraction at UFC 292: “You gotta be a little delusional”

Susan Cox - August 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley is reacting to Ian Machado Garry claiming he was the biggest attraction at UFC 292.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 136, UFC Singapore
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 136 with Parker Porter and Fernie Garcia

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

In the 136th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com, host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Singapore this Saturday.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley expresses interest in fighting for the featherweight title in 2024: “If Ilia goes out there and beats Volk, I would love to move up to 145”

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley has confirmed that he’d be interested in moving up to featherweight to try and become a double champion.