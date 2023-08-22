Mike Perry revealed as backup fighter for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

BKFC contender Mike Perry has been revealed as the backup boxer for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

Earlier today, ‘The Maverick’ and ‘El Jefe’ attended the first press conference for their boxing match. In the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury, things quickly got heated between the two fighters. Today, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis again got personal, and the presser was called off early.

However, as Logan Paul and Dillon Danis were arguing, Mike Perry was quietly watching. After the press conference was canceled, ‘Platinum’ was called up to the stage. There, it was revealed that he was the backup fighter for the October pay-per-view co-main event.

The news comes as a bit of a shock, given that Mike Perry recently re-signed with BKFC. Last scoring a stoppage win over Luke Rockhold in April, he might now move to the boxing ring next. If anything happens to Logan Paul or Dillon Danis in the Fall, the former UFC contender will step in.

“I’m a real fighter, this is what I do.” Mike Perry stated at the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis press conference earlier today. “This is how I feed my family, these boys been getting money other ways. They wanted some respect in this game so they called me here. If Dillon doesn’t show up, I’m ready to fight.”

He continued, “To the people [who don’t know me], when you get Mike Perry on a card, you get the fight you’re asking for… These boys are pretty good at the press conference man. They know how to get eyeballs on the stage to watch them fight. They’ve got lots of fans, millions of followers.”

“But, I’ve put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into this game my whole life. It’s fun, it’s the entertainment business right? That’s what we do. But it’s different, if you all look up my fights, that’s entertainment.”

What do you make of these comments from Mike Perry? Do you believe Dillon Danis will fight Logan Paul?