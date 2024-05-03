Oscar De La Hoya says he is “definitely going to sue for defamation” after recent altercation with Canelo Alvarez

By Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya says he is ‘definitely going to sue for defamation’ after his recent altercation with Canelo Alvarez.

It was this past Wednesday, at the pre-fight press conference for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia, that boxing legend, now promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, took to the podium and addressed Canelo, demanding respect for their past differences.

Canelo, getting up into De La Hoya’s face, proceeded to fire off some slurs in Spanish, some of which concerned stealing money from fighters (see that here).

Speaking with ‘ESPN‘, De La Hoya shared:

“I’m definitely going to sue for defamation. Imagine the damage it can do to my reputation. Imagine what it can do to my business to fighters (who) are going to believe that. It’s terrible. We paid (Golvkin) everything he’s owed.”

Continuing, De La Hoya spoke about his exchange with Alvarez:

“I’m going to defend myself when somebody’s speaking negative about me and that’s what I did. This was my perfect moment to let him know how I feel. It felt so good. Finally — I was just holding my tongue for all these years — and finally I can f*cking tell him in his face, put some f*cking respect on my name.”

Alvarez (60-2-2) vs. Munguia (43-0) takes place this coming weekend, on Saturday, May 4th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez will be defending his WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super-middleweight titles against Munguia.

Win or lose it’s looking like Alvarez will be facing another battle outside the cage with Oscar De La Hoya.

What do you think of Alvarez getting in Oscar De La Hoya’s face at the press conference? Does it warrant suing for defamation?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

