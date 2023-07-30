KSI vs. Tommy Fury Booked For Misfits Boxing Event In Manchester

By Fernando Quiles - July 30, 2023
KSI and Tommy Fury will indeed throw leather inside a boxing ring.

KSI vs Tommy Fury

The announcement was made on social media through DAZN and KSI. The bout will take place on October 14 in Manchester, England.

KSI has long been calling for this bout to prove he can achieve what Jake Paul could not. Earlier this year, Fury and Paul went one-on-one in Saudi Arabia. Tommy Fury handed Paul his first pro boxing loss via split decision. Many agree the one judge who scored the fight in favor of “The Problem Child” was off-base.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Fans interested in the KSI vs. Fury bout can breathe easier now. Back in late June, KSI gave Fury a deadline to sign the contract for their tilt or he would be moving on.

“We agreed on all of that, and then you decided to move the goalposts yet again,” KSI stated in a recent video. “Now you’re demanding that we fight at 185, or we’re not fighting at all. Like, what the f*ck is wrong with you? You’re meant to be the fighter!.. Constantly chatting bulls*it left right and center. Tommy, you fight at light-heavyweight, that’s 175 pounds.”

He continued, “But when it comes to fighting me, the YouTuber, it has to be 185 pounds now? You’re the one who has been boxing his whole life, you’re the one with the fighting family… Tommy, you need to realize who the f*ck you’re talking to, I don’t need to do this. I don’t need to fight, I choose to fight… You have until Monday, 3rd of July, 6 PM to sign the contract or I’m moving on.”

KSI’s last outing ended in controversy. He initially scored a second-round KO win over Joe Fournier. The bout was overturned as replays showed that KSI landed an illegal elbow. It’ll be interesting to see how his bout with Tommy Fury plays out.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News KSI Tommy Fury

Related

Terence Crawford Errol Spence Jr.

Pros react to Terence Crawford knocking out Errol Spence

Zain Bando - July 29, 2023
Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford becomes undisputed welterweight champion with TKO over Errol Spence Jr.

Zain Bando - July 29, 2023

There isn’t just UFC 291 and the Bellator/RIZIN crossover event on tap for tonight, but also the highly anticipated welterweight title showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

Mike Tyson
UFC

UFC 291 promo gets special treatment with Mike Tyson narration

Zain Bando - July 29, 2023

UFC 291 promo gets special treatment with Mike Tyson narration.

Logan Paul and KSI PRIME announcement
KSI

KSI and Logan Paul confirmed to headline 'PRIME Card' against separate opponents in October

Josh Evanoff - July 28, 2023

YouTuber-turned-boxers KSI and Logan Paul will return in October, but not against each other.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reveals that he turned down offer to fight 'little p*ssy' Jake Paul

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping nearly signed to step in the ring with Jake Paul.

Francis-Ngannou-Mike-Tyson

Mike Tyson open to training Francis Ngannou for Tyson Fury fight: “That’d be cool”

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2023
Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till offers to let Dillon Danis knock him out on the undercard of Paul vs. Diaz following online feud

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2023

Darren Till has called out Dillon Danis for a boxing match on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight.

Alan Belcher defeats Chase DeMoor
Boxing News

Video | Alan Belcher defeats Chase DeMoor via TKO at Misfits Boxing 8

Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023

Former UFC fighter Alan Belcher has defeated Chase DeMoor in a Misfits Boxing 8 bout that ended in bizarre fashion.

Tom Aspinall and Tyson Fury.
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals Tyson Fury's request to train ahead of Francis Ngannou bout

Josh Evanoff - July 20, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall has chimed in on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Tommy Fury, Jake Paul, MMA, Boxing
Jake Paul

Jake Paul thanks Tommy Fury for handing him his first career loss: “There were so many lessons in the loss”

Susan Cox - July 20, 2023

Jake Paul is thanking Tommy Fury for handing him his first career loss.