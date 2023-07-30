KSI vs. Tommy Fury Booked For Misfits Boxing Event In Manchester
The announcement was made on social media through DAZN and KSI. The bout will take place on October 14 in Manchester, England.
OCTOBER 14TH, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the PRIME CARD!#KSIFury | @mf_daznxseries | @PrimeHydrate | @kickstreaming | @Stake | @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/Nf6EX4aMRo
KSI has long been calling for this bout to prove he can achieve what Jake Paul could not. Earlier this year, Fury and Paul went one-on-one in Saudi Arabia. Tommy Fury handed Paul his first pro boxing loss via split decision. Many agree the one judge who scored the fight in favor of “The Problem Child” was off-base.
KSI vs. Tommy Fury
Fans interested in the KSI vs. Fury bout can breathe easier now. Back in late June, KSI gave Fury a deadline to sign the contract for their tilt or he would be moving on.
“We agreed on all of that, and then you decided to move the goalposts yet again,” KSI stated in a recent video. “Now you’re demanding that we fight at 185, or we’re not fighting at all. Like, what the f*ck is wrong with you? You’re meant to be the fighter!.. Constantly chatting bulls*it left right and center. Tommy, you fight at light-heavyweight, that’s 175 pounds.”
He continued, “But when it comes to fighting me, the YouTuber, it has to be 185 pounds now? You’re the one who has been boxing his whole life, you’re the one with the fighting family… Tommy, you need to realize who the f*ck you’re talking to, I don’t need to do this. I don’t need to fight, I choose to fight… You have until Monday, 3rd of July, 6 PM to sign the contract or I’m moving on.”
KSI’s last outing ended in controversy. He initially scored a second-round KO win over Joe Fournier. The bout was overturned as replays showed that KSI landed an illegal elbow. It’ll be interesting to see how his bout with Tommy Fury plays out.
