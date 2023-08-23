Max Holloway reveals the only time he was rocked in a fight: “I was thinking what the hell am I doing right now?”

Holloway reveals Fili rocked him

“The Andre Fili fight,” Max Holloway said on the Flagrant podcast. “I can honestly say, a lot of people would watch and be like the Dustin Poirier fight, the second Dustin Poirier, everybody’s like he never got dropped. But, I hear people say the fence saved him, cause I was going back. But, like okay, we are talking about make-belief. Okay, let’s f******g make-belief and my wings came out, we are talking about make-belief land, the cage is there for a reason.

“At the end of the day, that one wasn’t too much, I knew I got hit and I knew the cage was going to have my back sooner or later. With Andre Fili, I remember getting hit one time, he cracked me with something, I don’t even know what he hit me with,” Holloway continued. “I was looking at the scoreboard it was in Baltimore and I was looking at the time and I was thinking what the hell am I doing right now? I was looking at the time, why am I looking at the time, I should be looking at this guy. That was probably one of the times ever.”

Max Holloway ended up beating Andre Fili by third-round submission which was the second win of an eventual 13-fight win streak.

Holloway is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Singapore on Saturday against the Korean Zombie.