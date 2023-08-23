Max Holloway reveals the only time he was rocked in a fight: “I was thinking what the hell am I doing right now?”

By Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

Max Holloway says he has only been rocked one time in his UFC career.

Max Holloway

Holloway has been in the UFC since 2012 and has fought 27 times inside the Octagon going 20-7. In his MMA career, he has only lost once by stoppage and it was in his UFC debut by submission to Dustin Poirier. Outside of that, the other six losses have all come by decision, which is why ‘Blessed’ is considered one of the most durable fighters in the game.

As well, Max Holloway has never been dropped in his UFC career but he says there was one fight that he did get rocked in. Although many think the Hawaiian was rocked in the rematch against Dustin Poirier, he revealed the lone time he got rocked was against Andre Fili in 2014 at UFC 172.

Holloway reveals Fili rocked him

“The Andre Fili fight,” Max Holloway said on the Flagrant podcast. “I can honestly say, a lot of people would watch and be like the Dustin Poirier fight, the second Dustin Poirier, everybody’s like he never got dropped. But, I hear people say the fence saved him, cause I was going back. But, like okay, we are talking about make-belief. Okay, let’s f******g make-belief and my wings came out, we are talking about make-belief land, the cage is there for a reason.

“At the end of the day, that one wasn’t too much, I knew I got hit and I knew the cage was going to have my back sooner or later. With Andre Fili, I remember getting hit one time, he cracked me with something, I don’t even know what he hit me with,” Holloway continued. “I was looking at the scoreboard it was in Baltimore and I was looking at the time and I was thinking what the hell am I doing right now? I was looking at the time, why am I looking at the time, I should be looking at this guy. That was probably one of the times ever.”

Max Holloway ended up beating Andre Fili by third-round submission which was the second win of an eventual 13-fight win streak.

Holloway is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Singapore on Saturday against the Korean Zombie.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

