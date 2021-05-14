WATCH | Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler get into heated faceoff ahead of UFC 262

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler touched noses in an intense faceoff ahead of their fight tomorrow night at UFC 262.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card, Oliveira and Chandler are set to fight for the vacant lightweight title. It’s a very intriguing matchup and in the lead-up to the scrap, both men have promised finishes. When they came face-to-face at the weigh-ins on Friday, it was intense and neither man was back down.

One noticeable thing from the faceoff is how taller Charles Oliveira is. He will have a two-inch height advantage as well as a three-inch reach advantage. Yet, as we saw in Chandler’s UFC debut against Dan Hooker, he closes the distance well with his push kick and the threat of the takedown. Oliveira, meanwhile, does throw a lot of flying knees and kicks that may force Chandler to not rush to close the distance.

Charles Oliveira enters the UFC 262 main event riding an eight-fight winning streak. Last time out, he dominated Tony Ferguson at UFC 256 to cement himself as a legit title contender at lightweight. Prior to that, he submitted Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Brasilia to enter the top-10 of the division.

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, made good in his UFC debut back in January as he knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round. He’s a three-time Bellator lightweight champion who looks to cement his case as one of the best lightweights ever if he can beat Oliveira and claim UFC gold.

UFC 262 goes down on Saturday, May 15 in Houston, Texas in front of a full capacity crowd. Besides the main event between Oliveira vs. Chandler, the card also sees Tony Ferguson battle Beneil Dariush and Shane Burgos take on Edson Barboza in what should be a phenomenal fight.

Who do you think will win the UFC 262 main event between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler?