UFC increases bonus money for UFC 262

The UFC has increased the bonus money for fighters starting at UFC 262 this Saturday night.

For years, the UFC has done one Fight of the Night bonus to both fighters and two Performance of the Night bonuses with each fighter getting $50,000. However, according to Raphael Marinho of Combate, the promotion will increase the bonus money by $25,000 so each fighter will get $75,000.

“UFC increased the bonus amount for UFC 262. Winners of “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night” will win $ 75,000. Amount is usually $ 50,000.”

It is good to see the UFC increase the bonus money as it means more money in the fighter’s pockets. With the addition of an extra $25,000, it will be interesting to see if that motivates any of the fighters to go out and get a highlight-reel finish or get in a war to secure Fight of the Night.

UFC 262 goes down on Saturday night, in Houston, Texas in front of a full capacity crowd. The main event sees the vacant lightweight title on the line as Charles Oliveira battles Michael Chandler. The fight should be an entertaining one and both men have promised a finish. If that happens, it’s likely the winner will get the additional bonus money.

The co-main event of UFC 262 sees Tony Ferguson looking to snap his losing streak against Beneil Dariush. It’s a pivotal fight for “El Cucuy” if he is going to remain a top-five lightweight. One other fight on the main card of note is Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza at featherweight. Barboza told BJPENN.com he is preparing for a 15-minute war and many expect this to be the Fight of the Night given their fighting styles.

