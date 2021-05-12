Edson Barboza “very happy” with new UFC contract, excited for a “war” against Shane Burgos at UFC 262

Edson Barboza didn’t know what his future in the UFC was going to be like after he beat Makwan Amirkhani last time out.

After Barboza won, he said he either wanted to be released from the UFC or sign a new contract. The Brazilian ended up working with the UFC to sign a new deal which he says is a very fair deal.

“I sat down with my family and my manager and we talked a lot,” Barboza said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The UFC is still the best promotion and they offered a good deal for us, a good deal for me, a good deal with the UFC. I was very happy. My goal was to stay in the UFC and thank God for the new contract. I’m very happy with the new contract and this gives me a lot of motivation, I’m more motivated than ever.”

With the new contract in place, Barboza was looking to return in early-2021 but ended up having to wait until May to face Shane Burgos at UFC 262. For the Brazilian, he says he’s excited to share the Octagon with Burgos as he knows he’s one of the best in the division and that’s who he wants to fight.

“He’s a top-15 guy, he’s one of the best. I really want to test myself against the best guys in the world and he’s one of the best,” Barboza said. “The UFC offered me to fight him and I said, of course, I’m very happy to prove myself against the best.”

Entering the fight, many expect it to be a striking battle between the two. However, Edson Barboza says he is prepared for the fight to go to the ground whether that is him taking it there or Burgos shooting for a takedown.

Yet, Barboza is still expecting it to be a fan-friendly fight and thinks it will be a 15-minute war.

“No, it’s an MMA fight. You need to be ready for everything, I’m ready to use my wrestling, I’m ready to stay standing,” Barboza said. “Wherever the fight goes, I’m ready. It will be a great fight, he’s a great striker, I’m a striker, one of the best in the business, it will be a fun fight… It will be a war like always. Every time I fight you guys will see a war and this fight will be a war.”

If Barboza gets his hand raised, he knows he will be one step closer to a title shot. The hope for the Brazilian is to get a top-five opponent next time out.

“A step closer to the title shot. I’m more motivated than ever, I feel better than ever. My goal is to be the featherweight champ, I have everything to be the champ again,” Barboza concluded.

Do you think Edson Barboza will beat Shane Burgos at UFC 262?