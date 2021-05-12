UFC 262 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler title fight

In the main event of UFC 262, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler are set to fight for the vacant lightweight title. Heading into the fight, Oliveira is a -135 favorite while the former Bellator champ is a +115 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority believe Charles Oliveira will claim gold, but as the odds suggest it is a very close fight.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler:

Edson Barboza, UFC featherweight: I’m very excited about the fight. I love Charles Oliveira and I think he can take Chandler down and submit him. It will be such an exciting fight.

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: Man, I’m looking forward to that fight so much. I’m a big fan of both guys but I think Oliveira will get Chandler out early, like the second or third round.

Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight: It’s a tough one, I want to say Chandler, but I’ll go with Oliveira.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I see Oliveira winning it. I don’t know how good Chandler is, but I think Oliveira will out grapple him.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: It’s a close fight, but I think Chandler gets it done.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: Michael Chandler by KO. He’s coming in hot and he can stuff Oliveira’s takedowns.

Tristan Connelly, UFC featherweight: Charles Oliveira. He has looked good lately and I still don’t know if Chandler is the top-level at lightweight.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: Michael Chandler by TKO probably in the second or third.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: Oliveira. He is very well-rounded and is a better grappler than Chandler. Oliveira’s striking has also come a long way, it will be a very close fight but I think Oliveira.

Curtis Millender, PFL welterweight: Charles Oliveira, it is his time. He deserves it and I think he can have a lot of success on the ground against Chandler.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: That is a scrap. I got Chandler taking it by TKO. Oliveira won’t be able to take him down and on the feet, it’s a massive difference between them.

***

Fighters picking Charles Oliveira: Edson Barboza, Jack Hermansson, Edmen Shahbazyan, Geoff Neal, Tristan Connelly, Diego Ferreira, Curtis Millender

Fighters picking Michael Chandler: Beneil Dariush, Devin Clark, Joe Solecki, Jeff Molina