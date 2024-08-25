Alex Pereira wonders if Israel Adesanya was injured in loss to Dricus du Plessis

Was Israel Adesanya Injured? Alex Pereira Brings Up Question

Alex Pereira addressed the fight between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “Poatan” pointed out that he noticed Adesanya’s lack of low kicks throughout the fight, and thinks perhaps an injury could explain why.

Pereira suspects Adesanya could’ve been injured due to his lack of low kicks “Maybe Adesanya had an injury, I don’t know. You could see he kicked very little…That inside leg kick of Adesanya is very good…..he didn’t continue to do it..he is only throwing hands”. (Via YouTube… pic.twitter.com/uslvfUzOMg — Kenny Okoye🇳🇬 (@TruthfulUfcFan) August 24, 2024

“Maybe Adesanya had an injury, I don’t know. You could see he kicked very little…That inside leg kick of Adesanya is very good…..he didn’t continue to do it..he is only throwing hands”.

Following du Plessis’ victory over Adesanya, Pereira teased potentially moving back down to the middleweight division to challenge “Stillknocks.” Du Plessis responded, saying if Adesanya was able to knock him out cold, then “Poatan” won’t want to share the Octagon with him.

For now, Pereira will need to focus on his upcoming title defense against Khalil Rountree at UFC 307. That figures to be a battle of two fierce strikers, and there’s no guarantee that the Brazilian star walks out of that fight still the 205-pound titleholder given the small margin for error.

As for du Plessis, he gets to relax a bit before his next title defense is made official. Many feel either Sean Strickland or the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev will be due for a title opportunity.