Alex Pereira wonders if Israel Adesanya was injured in loss to Dricus du Plessis

By Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira, wonders if Israel Adesanya fought Dricus du Plessis with an injury.

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC, Results

Adesanya challenged du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight Championship in Perth, Australia in the UFC 305 headliner. The two had an exciting title fight that went to the championship rounds.

In the fourth round, du Plessis secured the rear-naked choke submission finish for his first successful UFC title defense.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN WANTS TO SEE THE UFC BOOK ALEX PEREIRA VS. DRICUS DU PLESSIS: “I’LL FLY TO THE MOON TO COMMENTATE THAT FIGHT”

Was Israel Adesanya Injured? Alex Pereira Brings Up Question

Alex Pereira addressed the fight between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “Poatan” pointed out that he noticed Adesanya’s lack of low kicks throughout the fight, and thinks perhaps an injury could explain why.

“Maybe Adesanya had an injury, I don’t know. You could see he kicked very little…That inside leg kick of Adesanya is very good…..he didn’t continue to do it..he is only throwing hands”.

Following du Plessis’ victory over Adesanya, Pereira teased potentially moving back down to the middleweight division to challenge “Stillknocks.” Du Plessis responded, saying if Adesanya was able to knock him out cold, then “Poatan” won’t want to share the Octagon with him.

For now, Pereira will need to focus on his upcoming title defense against Khalil Rountree at UFC 307. That figures to be a battle of two fierce strikers, and there’s no guarantee that the Brazilian star walks out of that fight still the 205-pound titleholder given the small margin for error.

As for du Plessis, he gets to relax a bit before his next title defense is made official. Many feel either Sean Strickland or the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev will be due for a title opportunity.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Wang Cong UFC Vegas 96

Wang Cong sends warning to Valentina Shevchenko: "My striking is better than her"

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024
Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Matt Brown

Matt Brown says Michael Chandler will regret waiting for Conor McGregor

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Former UFC veteran Matt Brown thinks Michael Chandler will ultimately realize it was a mistake to wait for Conor McGregor.

Gerald Meerschaert UFC Vegas 96
Gerald Meerschaert

Gerald Meerschaert reacts to breaking UFC record set by Anderson Silva: "When I’m retired it’ll be fun to tell my kids and watch them not care"

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Gerald Meerschaert may have moved past Anderson Silva on the UFC record list for most middleweight finishes, but he isn’t dwelling on the accolade.

Caio Borralho
Dana White

Caio Borralho calls for meeting with UFC CEO Dana White following win over Jared Cannonier

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Following a statement-making victory over a tough veteran in Jared Cannonier, Caio Borralho wants to have a discussion with UFC CEO Dana White.

Michael Morales, UFC Vegas 96, Bonus, UFC
UFC Vegas 96

UFC Vegas 96 Bonus Report: Michael Morales one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho.

Caio Borralho, UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Pros React

Pros react after Caio Borralho defeats Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 96

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024
Caio Borralho, UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Results
Jared Cannonier

UFC Vegas 96 Results: Caio Borralho defeats Jared Cannonier (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 results, including the main event between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho.

Tabitha Ricci, UFC Vegas 96, Results, UFC
Tabitha Ricci

UFC Vegas 96 Results: Tabitha Ricci defeats Angela Hill (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 results, including the co-main event between Angela Hill and Tabitha Ricci.

Gerald Meerschaert, Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC Vegas 96, Results, UFC
Gerald Meerschaert

UFC Vegas 96 Results: Gerald Meerschaert stops Edmen Shahbazyan (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 results, including the middleweight bout between Edmen Shahbazyan and Gerald Meerschaert.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira responds to accusations that he is ducking Magomed Ankalaev: "I’m not scared of anyone"

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to the critics suggesting he is ducking top contender Magomed Ankalaev.