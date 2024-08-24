UFC Vegas 96: ‘Cannonier vs. Borralho’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho.

UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier, Caio Borralho, Results, UFC

Cannonier (17-7 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov in his most recent effort at June’s UFC Louisville event. That setback snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’, who had previously earned wins over Marvin Vettori and Sean Strickland respectively.

Meanwhile, Caio Borralho (16-1 MMA) will be looking to extend his current win streak to sixteen in a row this evening in Las Vegas. ‘The Natural’ was last seen in action this past May at UFC 301, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Paul Craig (see that here). The 31-year-old Brazilian has gone 6-0 since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2022.

UFC Vegas 96 is co-headlined by a key women’s strawweight bout featuring Angela Hill taking on Tabitha Ricci.

Angela Hill, UFC Vegas 92, Bonus, UFC

Hill (17-13 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, her most recent being a submission victory over Luana Pinheiro this past May at UFC Vegas 92. ‘Overkill’ has gone 4-1 over past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Tabitha Ricci (10-2 MMA) was last seen in action at UFC St. Louis, where she picked up a split decision victory over Tecia Pennington. Like Hill, Ricci has gone 4-1 over her past five UFC appearances overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 96 Main Card (ESPN+ at 10pm EST)

185 lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho –

115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci –

185 lbs.: Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin –

145 lbs.: Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos –

170 lbs.: Michael Morales vs. Neil Magny –

185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert –

UFC Vegas 96 Prelims (ESPN+ at 7pm EST)

145 lbs.: Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall –

185 lbs.: Jose Medina vs. Zach Reese –

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop –

135 lbs.: Josiane Nunes vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti –

145 lbs.: Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher –

125 lbs.: Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 main event between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho? Share your predictions in the comment sections on social media.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Caio Borralho Jared Cannonier UFC UFC Vegas 96

Related

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis

Sean Strickland's coach highlights area where they can "create some havoc" in Dricus Du Plessis rematch

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024
Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev finds a new home after nasty split with the UFC

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Muhammad Mokaev has found a new home following his nasty split with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Ronda Rousey, Weili Zhang
UFC

Ronda Rousey issues apology for the "most regrettable decision" of her life

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has delivered a heartfelt apology for sharing a Sandy Hook conspiracy video eleven years ago.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Alex Pereira, UFC 307, UFC
Chael Sonnen

Spoiler Alert! Khalil Rountree Jr. will "walk through" Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Khalil Rountree Jr. is going to shock a lot of people this October when he “walks through” Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns can't wait for opponent as long as Michael Chandler has waited for Conor McGregor: "I would've moved on a long time ago"

Fernando Quiles - August 23, 2024

Gilbert Burns says waiting for a fight as long as Michael Chandler has been on standby for Conor McGregor simply wouldn’t work for him.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor

Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley says 'dork' Conor McGregor is still face of the UFC

Fernando Quiles - August 23, 2024
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett expresses interest in future fight with UFC 305 winner Dan Hooker: “Could be a nice fight for me”

Fernando Quiles - August 23, 2024

Paddy Pimblett has an eye on Dan Hooker as a potential opponent following “The Hangman’s” gritty UFC 305 win.

Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria says he could beat Max Holloway and Sean O’Malley in the same night: “They both suck”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria believes he could defeat Max Holloway and Sean O’Malley on the same night.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic
Tom Aspinall

Stipe Miocic responds after Tom Aspinall suggests he’s currently injured: “Fake news”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has responded after Tom Aspinall recently suggested he may be injured.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov slams the idea of Kamaru Usman receiving the next UFC title shot at welterweight: “18-0 with 100% finishes or 0-3 in the last three fights”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov has given his thoughts on Kamaru Usman possibly getting the next UFC welterweight title shot ahead of him.