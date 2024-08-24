UFC Vegas 96: ‘Cannonier vs. Borralho’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho.

Cannonier (17-7 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov in his most recent effort at June’s UFC Louisville event. That setback snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’, who had previously earned wins over Marvin Vettori and Sean Strickland respectively.

Meanwhile, Caio Borralho (16-1 MMA) will be looking to extend his current win streak to sixteen in a row this evening in Las Vegas. ‘The Natural’ was last seen in action this past May at UFC 301, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Paul Craig (see that here). The 31-year-old Brazilian has gone 6-0 since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2022.

UFC Vegas 96 is co-headlined by a key women’s strawweight bout featuring Angela Hill taking on Tabitha Ricci.

Hill (17-13 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, her most recent being a submission victory over Luana Pinheiro this past May at UFC Vegas 92. ‘Overkill’ has gone 4-1 over past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Tabitha Ricci (10-2 MMA) was last seen in action at UFC St. Louis, where she picked up a split decision victory over Tecia Pennington. Like Hill, Ricci has gone 4-1 over her past five UFC appearances overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 96 Main Card (ESPN+ at 10pm EST)

185 lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho –

115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci –

185 lbs.: Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin –

145 lbs.: Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos –

170 lbs.: Michael Morales vs. Neil Magny –

185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert –

UFC Vegas 96 Prelims (ESPN+ at 7pm EST)

145 lbs.: Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall –

185 lbs.: Jose Medina vs. Zach Reese –

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop –

135 lbs.: Josiane Nunes vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti –

145 lbs.: Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher –

125 lbs.: Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 main event between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho? Share your predictions in the comment sections on social media.