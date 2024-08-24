UFC Vegas 96: ‘Cannonier vs. Borralho’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho.
Cannonier (17-7 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov in his most recent effort at June’s UFC Louisville event. That setback snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’, who had previously earned wins over Marvin Vettori and Sean Strickland respectively.
Meanwhile, Caio Borralho (16-1 MMA) will be looking to extend his current win streak to sixteen in a row this evening in Las Vegas. ‘The Natural’ was last seen in action this past May at UFC 301, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Paul Craig (see that here). The 31-year-old Brazilian has gone 6-0 since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2022.
UFC Vegas 96 is co-headlined by a key women’s strawweight bout featuring Angela Hill taking on Tabitha Ricci.
Hill (17-13 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, her most recent being a submission victory over Luana Pinheiro this past May at UFC Vegas 92. ‘Overkill’ has gone 4-1 over past five Octagon appearances overall.
Meanwhile, Tabitha Ricci (10-2 MMA) was last seen in action at UFC St. Louis, where she picked up a split decision victory over Tecia Pennington. Like Hill, Ricci has gone 4-1 over her past five UFC appearances overall.
Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):
UFC Vegas 96 Main Card (ESPN+ at 10pm EST)
185 lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho –
115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci –
185 lbs.: Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin –
145 lbs.: Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos –
170 lbs.: Michael Morales vs. Neil Magny –
185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert –
UFC Vegas 96 Prelims (ESPN+ at 7pm EST)
145 lbs.: Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall –
185 lbs.: Jose Medina vs. Zach Reese –
155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop –
135 lbs.: Josiane Nunes vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti –
145 lbs.: Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher –
125 lbs.: Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo –
Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 main event between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho? Share your predictions in the comment sections on social media.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Caio Borralho Jared Cannonier UFC UFC Vegas 96