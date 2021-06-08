Walt Harris issues statement following TKO loss to Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 28: “I strayed away from the game plan and it cost me”

Walt Harris issued a statement after his TKO loss to Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 28, saying “I strayed away from the game plan and it cost me.”

Harris and Tybura met in the co-main event of this past Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 28 event. Harris started off strongly in the fight as he rocked Tybura with punches and nearly finished him with a barrage of strikes up against the fence. However, Tybura was able to survive the storm, and after Harris got tired from throwing so many punches, Tybura was able to get him down to the mat, move into a dominant position, and finish him via TKO.

It was the third straight loss for Harris by knockout after losing to Alexander Volkov and Alistair Overeem in his last two fights. All three of these losses came after the murder of Harris’ step-daughter Aniah Blanchard in October 2019. Many fighters would have walked away from the sport if they had a tragedy like that strike them, but Harris has dedicated himself to MMA and he has made the choice to continue to fight in Blanchard’s memory.

Taking to his social media following the loss, Harris issued a statement about the defeat where he made no excuses for the loss, indicating that he didn’t follow the game plan.

Walt Harris: No excuses here… I strayed away from the game plan and it cost me. @eric_xcmma and @chris_conolley mapped it out perfectly it’s my job to follow it and execute. Lesson learned! Thank you to everyone that helped me this camp! Too many to name but y’all know who y’all are! Love y’all! Back in the gym this morning! The work never stops! #KeepPushing #ForwardOnly

What do you think is next for Walt Harris after getting finished by the ground strikes of Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 28?