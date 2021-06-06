Walt Harris reacts following TKO loss to Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 28: “Spain the ‘S’ is silent”

Walt Harris was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squared off with Marcin Tybura at tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 event.

Harris (13-10 MMA) had suffered back-to-back TKO losses to Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov in his most previous Octagon appearances.

Standing in the way of Harris’ ambitions this evening was a Polish powerhouse in the form of Marcin Tybura. The 35-year-old, ‘Tybur’, had entered UFC Vegas 28 sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Greg Hardy this past December.

Tonight’s co-main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Walt Harris was able to hurt Marcin Tybura early with punches, but the Pole weathered the storm and eventually managed to take the fight to the ground. Once on the canvas, ‘Tybur’ would unleash a plethora of ground and pound on route to a stoppage win.

Official UFC Vegas 28 Result: Marcin Tybura def. Walt Harris via TKO at 4:06 of Round 1

Shortly following his third consecutive stoppage defeat, Harris took to social media with the following message of disappointment.

Walt Harris via Instagram stories 😞 pic.twitter.com/adVQbFELBJ — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) June 6, 2021

“Spain the ‘S’ is silent.” – Harris wrote on Instagram stories.

Adding salt to the wounds of Walt Harris was the fact that Marcin Tybura pocketed a $50k bonus for his stoppage victory this evening.

