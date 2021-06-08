Brandon Moreno expects to “bully” Deiveson Figueiredo now that he knows what his power is like

Brandon Moreno left UFC 256 without the belt, but he gained a ton of confidence for his rematch against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card, Figueiredo and Moreno had one of the best fights of the year. It was a back-and-forth bout that ended in a draw and for Moreno, he says he feels much better now than he did back in December.

“Obviously, I saw the fight, and my team and I saw a few mistakes. Even with that, we think we did a lot of good work in that fight,” Moreno said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Figueiredo is a tough opponent but I feel comfortable with the rematch because I feel stronger than ever, faster than ever, my body feels so different. I feel like another athlete, I’m ready for this rematch.”

Entering the first fight, Moreno heard all the talk that Figueiredo had insane power and he only needs one punch to end the fight. However, after spending 25 minutes with him, he knows what to expect with his power.

“That part of the fight will be very important. In the first fight, I was pretty careful about his power because everyone was talking about his power and how he’s a bully,” Moreno explained. “But, I fought against him and I felt his power and I can tell you, brother, he is a human being just like you and me. I have so much confidence from the last fight and I know I can be aggressive, too. This fight will be interesting in that part.”

Not only is Moreno confident about handling Figueiredo’s power, but he also says he wants to be the aggressor in this fight. Moreno knows if he can put Figueiredo on his back foot and mix in his wrestling he can have success.

However, although Moreno is oozing with confidence, he isn’t sure if he will be able to get the finish. instead, he says he’s just focused on winning the belt.

“I need to be a bully, too. I need to be aggressive and put pressure on him and that’s it,” Moreno said. “The game plan is very similar to the first fight, but I need to be careful of his power but I need to get confidence in my own skill and power… I don’t know man, he’s very durable. I’m always trying to finish the fight but at this level, it is very hard. I’m just trying to be the best version of myself and try and finish the fight.”

If Brandon Moreno gets his hand raised he will be the first 100 percent Mexican UFC champion. If he does that, he says that would mean everything to him and his country.

“Everything, everything. When I start this sport, it was just for fun. Now, it is my life and it’s for my family, not just me,” Moreno said. “I need really want to be the next flyweight title challenger.”

If Moreno does become the champion, he says a trilogy with Deiveson Figueiredo is likely. However, he knows there are plenty of options for him but is only focused on Saturday and UFC 263.

“Maybe, depends on what happens in this one. If I beat this guy in the first round and KO him badly, the UFC might want to do a different fight. If the fights a war again the trilogy is very possible,” Moreno concluded.

Do you think Brandon Moreno will beat Deiveson Figueiredo?