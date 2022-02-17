UFC light heavyweight Jimmy Crute announces he will be out of action for the rest of the year

Jimmy Crute, (12-3 MMA), currently competes in the light heavyweight division of the UFC.

Crute’s last fight was on December 3rd, 2021 at UFC Vegas 44 where he matched up with Jamahal Hill (9-1 MMA). The outcome was a brutal knockout loss with Hill dropping Crute just 48 seconds into the fight.

Following the loss to Hill, Crute took to Instagram to say:

“Down but never out. Plenty of things to work on and I definitely need to change some things up. This is the fight game and it’s a game that I love to play. I had fun out there even if it didn’t go my way. Congratulations to @sweet_dreams_jhill well deserved victory. See you again at the top mate.”

Indeed it was a brutal loss for ‘The Brute’ and his second straight defeat via stoppage after losing via TKO to Anthony Smith (36-16 MMA) at UFC 261 back on April 24, 2021.

Unfortunately the hits just keep on coming for Crute, with his recent announcement on Instagram citing that he will be out of action for the rest of the 2022 year.

“Absolutely gutted to announce that I will be out for the rest of the year. I need a knee reco. I have been putting this off for years but I have sustained too much damage over the last few fights and it has finally come to the point that if I don’t get it fixed it could turn into a career ending injury. I am obviously very disappointed but at the same time a challenge like this is also exciting. It gives me 9+ months to work on other aspects of training and life and come back 100% refreshed and injury free. Thank you all for the continued support. I’m not going anywhere and the Bendigo express is still in full motion.”

Crute at just 25 years old, has a future in the light heavyweight division. Hopefully with successful knee surgery and recuperation from same, he’ll be back in the cage as a serious contender in 2023.

