Tito Ortiz calls out Logan Paul following knockout loss to Anderson Silva: “We lost our last fights let’s entertain our fans!”

Tito Ortiz called out Logan Paul following his knockout loss to Anderson Silva, saying “We lost our last fights, let’s entertain our fans.”

Ortiz made his professional boxing debut against former UFC fighter Silva on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, and things did not go how Ortiz had planned them. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” was knocked out quickly in the first round with punches by Silva and he was not able to recover, losing via first-round TKO. But while one might have assumed that Ortiz would be done with boxing after being completely wiped out, the legend is now already planning on his next fight and he has a name in mind.

Taking to his social media in the wake of his KO loss to Silva, Ortiz took to Twitter and called out Logan Paul for both fighters’ next appearance. Paul is coming off of a draw with the legend Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match back in June, though he would have lost had there been judges present. With Ortiz coming off of the loss to Silva, as far as Ortiz goes, this is the perfect time for him to step into the ring with the older Paul brother.

.@LoganPaul we lost our last fights let’s entertain our fans!! @triller ASAP — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) September 12, 2021

It’s hard to criticize Ortiz for trying to make what is likely a solid payday from Triller Fight Club against an inexperienced fighter in Paul, but after seeing Ortiz get completely flatlined by Silva, it’s possible that Triller will step away from the Ortiz business, at least for a while. That being said, if there is money to be made, then it’s possible that Ortiz and Paul will be able to come to a deal down the road.

