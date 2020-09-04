Video | Zelim Imadaev slaps Michel Pereira in heated UFC faceoff

Zelim Imadaev and Michel Pereira had a heated faceoff ahead of their UFC Vegas 9 fight.

Ahead of Saturday nights card, many fans have already circled this fight as being the Fight of the Night. Both men have been known to be flashy inside the Octagon and both have insane knockout power.

It could also be a do-or-die for both men in terms of their UFC contract, so stakes are high and in the faceoff, Imadaev slapped Pereira. The pair then had to be separated but even before the slap, the two were jawing at one another.

Zelim Imadaev mushed Michel Pereira during face-offs and Pereira didn't take kindly to it 😳 #UFCVegas9 pic.twitter.com/iBmMQbb6Wf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 4, 2020

It was no doubt a heated faceoff but for Dana White, he says he didn’t stop the slap from happening as he is getting too old and slow.

“I’m getting old guys, that was a quick one, that was on me. They started getting aggressive, going toward each other but I didn’t think it would escalate to that, that quickly. I blew it,” Dana White said after the weigh-ins. “This is the fight game man, that one’s on me. I apologize, I shouldn’t have let that happen.”

Michel Pereira enters this fight on a two-fight losing streak and is 1-2 inside the Octagon. In his debut, he scored a highlight-reel knockout over Danny Roberts. He then suffered a decision loss to Tristan Connelly and the DQ loss to Sanchez. This is also set to be the final fight of his UFC contract but believes his flashy style will be enough to earn him another deal.

Zelim Imadaev, meanwhile, is only 25-years-old but is on a two-fight losing streak an is 0-2 in the UFC. In his UFC debut, he lost by decision to Max Griffin and last November suffered a knockout loss to Danny Roberts.

What do you make of Zelim Imadaev slapping Michel Pereira? And, who do you think wins the fight tomorrow night?