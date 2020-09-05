Deiveson Figueiredo sends a fiery message to Cody Garbrandt ahead of UFC 255 title fight

Deiveson Figueiredo has sent Cody Garbrandt a heated a message ahead of their fight.

In the main event of UFC 255, Figueiredo is looking for his first flyweight title defense when he battles Garbrandt. It is a very interesting fight and the first time Garbrandt will be fighting at flyweight in the UFC. The two have also been taking shots at one another and that continues to be the case as Figueiredo took to Instagram to tell Garbrandt he is dreaming of knocking his head off.

“@cody_nolove you think you are going to take my Belt? I go to sleep dreaming of taking your head off!!!! I wake up thinking of knocking you out. my whole day is dedicated to putting you to sleep!!!!,” Figueiredo wrote in the caption.

Deiveson Figueiredo is coming off a submission win over Joseph Benavidez on Fight Island to win the vacant belt. Before that, he knocked out Benavidez but missed weight leaving the flyweight title to still be vacant. He also holds wins over Tim Elliott, Alexandre Pantoja, and John Moraga among others.

Cody Garbrandt, meanwhile, returned to win the column back in June with a KO win over Raphael Assuncao. The win was his first since he beat Dominick Cruz for the belt. He then suffered back-to-back knockout losses to T.J. Dillashaw and a knockout loss to Pedro Munhoz.

The rivalry between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt is only growing by the day. It should also be a fantastic fight for the flyweight title.

What do you make of Deiveson Figueiredo’s message to Cody Garbrandt?