Video | Watch Jens Pulver’s emotional reaction to his UFC Hall of Fame induction

Jens Pulver‘s reaction to being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame was captured via his live stream on Saturday night.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the MMA leader and has been for over two decades now. So then, it only makes sense that they’ve got their own Hall of Fame in order to recognise some of the great fighters who have competed in the promotion.

Plenty of big names have taken their place among the greats in years gone by. Now, as confirmed during the UFC 284 broadcast over the weekend, Jens Pulver will be joining them as part of the 2023 class.

Pulver is an incredibly well-respected veteran who competed many times in the UFC. On top of that, he’s also known as the first ever UFC lightweight champion. He even defeated BJ Penn to defend the strap during his prime.

Pulver wasn’t aware of the fact that he’d be inducted into the HOF this year, as you can probably tell by the following footage.

The moment Jens Pulver found out he’s finally a UFC HOFer. pic.twitter.com/LjtOA55E6L — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 12, 2023

“Shut the f*** up, shut the f*** up. Shut up, are you serious?”

“No way, no way. No way. Oh my god, are you serious? No way.”

Pulver joins the elite

For a lot of new fans, Jens Pulver isn’t a name you would’ve heard much during your fandom. In equal measure, though, he paved the way for a lot of competitors who have entered the UFC.

This is set to be a really special induction for those who saw him during his prime. As such, we’d like to congratulate Jens on what he’s achieved, and what he will continue to accomplish in the future.

What’s your favourite memory from the career of Jens Pulver? Who else do you want to see get inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!