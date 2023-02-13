Tom Aspinall takes aim at “ungrateful” fans upset with Makhachev vs Volkanovski decision

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall has called out fans who aren’t happy with the result of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski.

Last weekend at UFC 284, Islam Makhachev beat Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision in a really fun encounter. However, after he got the nod, many felt as if ‘The Great’ should’ve been the one to have his hand raised.

It led to a lot of debate on social media within the mixed martial arts community. Some backed Makhachev, others backed Volkanovski, and some were just glad to see such a fun fight.

The aforementioned Tom Aspinall falls into the latter of those three camps, as he noted during the following tweets.

Whoever you thought won the main event, doesn’t matter. The decision is the decision. More importantly we as the fans won, what an honour to watch one of the most technical displays of MMA we have ever seen — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) February 12, 2023

Not to mention, the absolute heart and will to win from both fighters. Complaining online isn’t gonna change anything, be happy you got to experience such an epic fight you ungrateful bunch of Fanny’s — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) February 12, 2023

“Whoever you thought won the main event, doesn’t matter. The decision is the decision. More importantly we as the fans won, what an honour to watch one of the most technical displays of MMA we have ever seen”

Aspinall speaks out

“Not to mention, the absolute heart and will to win from both fighters. Complaining online isn’t gonna change anything, be happy you got to experience such an epic fight you ungrateful bunch of Fanny’s”

As colourful as his language may have been, Aspinall does have a point. There’s the argument that fans are entitled to give their opinion, but on the flip side, this was just a fantastic contest above all else. Hopefully, we’ll see them run it back at some point in the future.

As for Aspinall, he continues to recover from a nasty injury he suffered against Curtis Blaydes last summer. At the very least, fans are hopeful that he’ll be back in action by the end of the year.

