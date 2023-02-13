Fighters react after the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57

Many fighters were watching last night as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 57.

There are plenty of big occasions in mixed martial arts, and especially the UFC. From the annual MSG show to International Fight Week and beyond, the promotion certainly knows how to put on a show.

However, the biggest sporting occasion in North America continues to be the Super Bowl. This time around, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles went to war in Glendale, Arizona.

From the perspective of many fans, it was one of the best Super Bowls in recent memory. The Chiefs and Eagles went back and forth, trading the lead and trading blows across four quarters. Oh, and we also got a pretty great half-time show from Rihanna.

In the end, it was the Chiefs who managed to come away with their second world title in four years with a 38-35 victory.

Here are some of the reactions from fighters throughout the evening.

To me that’s a completed pass and then a forced fumble by great defensive timing but hey what the fuck do I know. Refs change the game yet again — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) February 13, 2023

That hit looked like the good ole days of football — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 13, 2023

Mahomes will prob win 5-6 more Superbowls if we’re being honest ! They’ve been winning with little investments on offense & defense . What happens when they spend a little 😂 #SuperBowl — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 13, 2023

Football is 🦶🏾⚽️ this is ✋🏾🏈 played with hands, it's more like handball!#SuperBowl — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) February 13, 2023

Chamonn mother fuckers!, this was my all time favourite super bowl half time show! Click the link below to get yours 👌🏼https://t.co/e0Hmrdxbvz pic.twitter.com/7bIcqfUccE — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) February 13, 2023

This is a game lfg eagles — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 13, 2023

Was it really holding..? Who knows, but doesn’t matter now. Chiefs are super bowl champs 🏆 — Miles Chapo Johns (@milesxjohns) February 13, 2023

Chiefs get it done

It was certainly a game for the ages between two sides who just don’t know how to quit. The Eagles, in more ways than one, can be incredibly proud of the performance they put on in the desert.

Many will talk about the holding call that set the Chiefs up for their game-winning field goal. Alas, when you take a look at the balance of things, a whole lot of calls were missed by the refs over the course of proceedings.

The Chiefs are the ones who can celebrate, but fans worldwide were the real winners.

Next stop – the NFL Draft.

Did you enjoy Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles? What was your biggest takeaway from the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!