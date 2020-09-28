Colby Covington calls for PPV headliner against Jorge Masvidal in Miami

Colby Covington wants to headline a UFC pay-per-view against Jorge Masvidal—and he wants it to go down in his rival’s backyard.

Covington and Masvidal used to be good friends and training partners at American Top Team in South Florida, but over the last few years, they’ve become the most heated of rivals.

Now, Covington wants to settle this beef in a UFC pay-per-view headliner.

“This needs to be settled,” Covington told Submission Radio (h/t MMA Fighting). “We’re the top fighters in the world, his hype is coming to an end, and I want to be the one to put it to an end. I’m sick of him talking to the media and not having to account for his words…

“Dana White came up to me after my fight immediately and said, ‘Hey, we want to do you versus Street Judas Masvidal.’ I accepted right on that night, in that minute,” Covington added. “He knows I’m on board, the UFC knows I’m on board, now it’s just about getting Street Judas Masvidal onboard. That guy is scared. He’s scared of my shadow. If my shadow was around him, he’d be running. So who knows if he’ll show up to the Octagon. I don’t want to have to beat him up in the streets of Miami because I am the King of Miami, but I don’t want to beat him up in the streets of Miami, because if I beat him up there, no one is going to pay his hospital bills. At least if I go out there and expose him in front of the world in the UFC octagon on live television, then he’ll get his medical bills paid for.”

Covington continued, doubling down on Miami as his preferred setting for a fight with Masvidal.

“It’s got to be a PPV main event,” Covington said. “There’s no doubt about it. We’re two of the biggest draws in the company and we just so happen to be in the same weight class, and it just so happens we used to be best friends. . . I think the best place to propose it for would be American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. I think that would be a great ticket and hopefully, by the time fans come back, December or January. It’s perfect, it aligns perfect, and there’s a big market for MMA in Miami. People want to see fighting in Miami and I think the UFC needs to come back to Miami.”

