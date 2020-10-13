Daniel Cormier gets into it with Twitter “idiots” over Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor rematch

Daniel Cormier had a brief skirmish with some fans on Twitter after suggesting we might see a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor rematch soon.

Nurmagomedov, the undefeated UFC lightweight champion, took on McGregor in October, 2018, successfully defending his title with a fourth-round submission win. The bout registered as the biggest in UFC history, and there’s been much talk of a rematch between the pair ever since.

Cormier believes that rematch could happen soon, particularly if McGregor picks up another win in a potential November fight with Dustin Poirier.

DC sees Conor McGregor getting a lightweight title shot with a win 🏆 (via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/2yOm5wZFdA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 12, 2020

“I’ll tell you who’s the No. 1 contender [at lightweight],” Cormier said on ESPN’s DC & Helwani show this week. “A little Irishman that might fight in November. If the Irishman wins in November, he’s the No. 1 contender.”

Unfortunately, this suggestion from Cormier, who previously ruled over the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions, did not go over well with fans. The former champ was quickly criticized by Twitter users, and wasn’t shy when it came time to respond.

You guys are idiots, I’m speaking to you idiots from what I believe the company will do. I am Khabib brother and if he can make a boatload of money to fight a guy he’s beat already I’m for it. You’re right he is in drivers seat dummy https://t.co/XhuNU7z46n — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 13, 2020

