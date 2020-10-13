Conor McGregor reflects on brawl with “unlucky lads” after UFC 229

Conor McGregor recently took some time to reflect on his infamous brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team after their UFC 229 fight.

McGregor challenged Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title in the UFC 229 main event, in late 2018. He lost that fight via fourth-round submission—but the violence didn’t end when the fight was called off.

In the moments after the fight ended, McGregor and his team engaged in a frenetic brawl with Nurmagomedov and his stablemates.

On Tuesday, McGregor shared a clip of himself swapping punches with a number of the lightweight champion’s teammates, referring to them as “unlucky lads.”

Conor McGregor announced his retirement from MMA back in June, but it’s already clear that that retirement probably won’t last.

Over the last few weeks, the Irish MMA star has been teasing a potential rematch with Dustin Poirier, who he knocked out in the featherweight division in 2014. The pair first floated a potential charity exhibition fight in McGregor’s native Dublin, but they’ve since been offered a legitimate fight by the UFC.

Both men claim to have accepted that offer from the promotion, but McGregor stipulated that he’s only interested if the fight happens before the end of the year.

“I accepted the UFC offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020,” McGregor wrote on Twitter recently. “I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th.”

