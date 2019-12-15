VIDEO | UFC drops first promo for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone fight

With UFC 245 is in the rear-view mirror, the next pay-per-view on the promotion’s calendar is UFC 246, which will be topped by a dynamite welterweight scrap between former two-division champion Conor McGregor and fan favorite contender Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

During the broadcast for Saturday’s UFC 245 card, the UFC dropped its first official promo for this anticipated McGregor vs. Cerrone fight, and it definitely serves its intended purpose.

By the time it’s over, you’ll be counting the days to January 18. See it below:

Conor McGregor has not fought since October of 2018, when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bid to reclaim the UFC lightweight title. His next most recent fight before that was a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., while his second most recent MMA fight occurred all the way back in 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight belt. Because he still held the UFC featherweight belt at the time, this made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. He’s 21-4 in MMA competition.

Cerrone, on the other hand, is coming off a pair of stoppage losses to top lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. Prior to that, he rattled off back-to-back wins over lightweight contenders Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez. Cerrone holds the UFC records for most wins and most finishes. He’s 36-13 overall.

UFC 246 will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to this McGregor vs. Cerrone fight, it will feature appearances from fighters like Holly Holm and Anthony Pettis.

Here’s the full UFC 246 fight card as it currently stands (via MMA Weekly):

Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Drew Dober

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Who do you think will come out on top when McGregor and Cerrone collide in Vegas?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/15/2019.