Jorge Masvidal reacts to Colby Covington’s UFC 245 loss

Last night, Colby Covington came up short in a welterweight title fight opposite Kamaru Usman. Covington’s former friend Jorge Masvidal has finally reacted to this fight, and he did not pull any punches.

Masvidal, who now counts himself among Covington’s many enemies, took no shame in kicking Covington while he’s down.

See what he had to say below:

They say never kick a man when he is down but you not a man. Should’ve paid my coach, it’s cheaper than getting your jaw wired shut #thecrucifixation — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 15, 2019

“They say never kick a man when he is down but you not a man,” Masvidal wrote on Twitter. “Should’ve paid my coach, it’s cheaper than getting your jaw wired shut.”

As Masvidal suggests in this Tweet, Covington broke his jaw in his fight with Usman — but miraculously kept fighting in spite of this severe injury.

Masvidal has previously claimed that his relationship with Covington began to deteriorate when Covington failed to pay one of their mutual coaches after defeating Rafael dos Anjos in 2018.

“We were [friends] until he ripped off my coach and since then I ain’t talked to him,” Masvidal said on the Dan LeBatard Show recently. “He’s mad because people don’t care to see him fight. They want to see him lose. That’s what they tune into. He does this whole heel thing because he couldn’t get people to regularly watch his fights so then he said if I go over the top, create this persona, people will hate me, then people will tune in.

“People do tune in but it’s not as much as he would want and you can tell by the way that he’s talking. Bringing up chicks. Why do you kiss and tell? Were you not raised by gentlemen? Who cares if you are or not banging chicks. Who cares? What the hell?”

What do you think of this comment from Jorge Masvidal? Do you think he and Colby Covington will end up settling their differences in the cage?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/15/2019.