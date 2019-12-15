Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway deserves rematch

Last night, in the co-main event of UFC 245, Alexander Volkanovski swiped the UFC featherweight title from long-time champion Max Holloway.

Post-fight, UFC President Dana White suggested he’d like to book a rematch between Volkanovski in Holloway, ideally in Volkanovski’s native Australia.

Dana White (@danawhite) says he wants to book a rematch between Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) and Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) in Australia next. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 15, 2019

From the sounds of it, White will not receive any objection from Volkanovski as he pursues this planned rematch.

Speaking at the UFC 245 post-fight press conference, Volkanovski shared his belief that Holloway deserves an immediate rematch. That being said, he assured the result will not change.

“I think he deserves it,” Volkanovski said (transcript via MMA Fighting). “Do I have to beat him to prove that I’m a better fighter? I think we had five rounds to do it, and I’m pretty sure I won it pretty clearly. But anyway, if people are still going to doubt, they’re still gonna. But again, I’ll be ready for it and he does deserve it. That would make for a big fight. Of course I’m down. I’ll be better prepared the next time. I know what we know works, (and) we’re gonna get an even better formula.

“He might think he’ll get me figured out again, but I’m just too powerful,” Volkanovski added. “They go one way, I go another. That’s the thing. I’m so well-rounded I can just go anywhere with it. If he was really fixing me up on the feet and I had to grind it, look for takedowns, I could always go there. That’s the thing, I’ve got so many ways to go, even striking there’s so many ways to go. I proved that. Again, he’s good at his range – it was like, ‘How’s he gonna handle the range?’ It’s like, ‘That’s how.’”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/15/2019.