Pros react to Michael Page and Michael Chandler KO’s at Bellator Japan

Check out what the pros had to say following Michael Page and Michael Chandler’s huge knockout wins on the Bellator Japan card.

Page knocked out former UFC welterweight Shinsho Anzai in a catchweight bout. Here’s what some of the pros had to say about his performance.

MVP is in a very entertaining squash match. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 29, 2019

Saying MVP has fought tougher competition than Silva as this is going on… how dare you — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) December 29, 2019

“Naruto!!!! #BellatorJapan”

The win over Anzai gives Page a three-fight win streak since he was knocked out by Douglas Lima back in June. Page has been criticized as a “can crusher” for beating lesser opponents but said after the event that he welcomes the haters.

As for Chandler, he knocked out highly-touted prospect Sidney Outlaw in a catchweight bout that served as the evening’s co-main event. Here’s what some of the pros had to say about that bout.

“.@MikeChandlerMMA dropped a bomb on Sidney Outlaw for his record 12th @BellatorMMA finish.”

Damnnnnn. Melted him — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 29, 2019

Mystic Tat, I said he was going to ko him with a right hand 😂 #BellatorJapan — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 29, 2019

“Nice k.o by @MikeChandlerMMA”

“@MikeChandlerMMA is the real”

Chandler lost the Bellator lightweight title in his last bout against Patricio Pitbull that snapped his three-fight losing skid. Getting this win over Outlaw puts him back on the map in the Bellator lightweight division and he could get a shot at a possible vacant title since Pitbull will be locked into the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix for a while.

