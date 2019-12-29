Tyson Fury promises to KO Deontay Wilder in rematch

Heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury says he promises to knock out rival Deontay Wilder in the pair’s rematch in early 2020.

The rematch between Fury and Wilder was officially announced this week to take place on February 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s expected to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the new year.

While posting a link for tickets to the event on his Twitter, Fury remarked that he will knock Wilder out. Here’s what Fury wrote.

It?s on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser.? Tickets on sale TOMORROW at 10 a.m. PT (6 p.m. UK).? Get your tickets at ;https://t.co/YXkHQubNzQ#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/DAxjHE3ghr — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 27, 2019

“It?s on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser.? Tickets on sale TOMORROW at 10 a.m. PT (6 p.m. UK).?”

Fury and Wilder first met in December 2018 when they competed in one of the most memorable boxing matches of that year. Fury outboxed Wilder for the majority of the match, but Wilder nearly knocked him out late in the fight only to see Fury rise from the dead and survive to the decision. The fight ended up being scored a split draw.

Since them, a rematch between Fury and Wilder has been highly-anticipated by all combat sports fans as it pits arguably two of the top three heavyweight boxers in the world right now against each other (the other is Anthony Joshua). Both Fury and Wilder have never lost in their respective professional boxing careers, with each man’s lone blemish being their draw against each other.

The odds of a second fight between these two going to a draw seem slim, so expect someone’s unbeaten record to be snapped this second time around.

Do you think Tyson Fury will knock out Deontay Wilder in the pair’s rematch?