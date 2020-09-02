Video | Tyron Woodley reveals he is training with Jorge Masvidal ahead of Colby Covington fight

Tyron Woodley has brought in Jorge Masvidal to train with him ahead of his UFC Vegas 11 main event scrap against Colby Covington.

Woodley used to train at American Top Team alongside Masvidal and Covington, yet over the past couple of years, he and Covington started to dislike one another. During that same stretch, Masvidal and Covington also had a falling out so “Gamebred” has decided to train with Woodley.

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend." 🤫@TWooodley with an INTERESTING training partner before #UFCVegas11. pic.twitter.com/xMaA9gXPTC — UFC (@ufc) September 1, 2020

Jorge Masvidal: “Just in case you have been wondering about the rumors and stuff, they are motherf*****g true. We are at it again.”

Tyron Woodley: “I’ll beat your a*s again. We are at ATT Evolution, squadding up, getting some work in. You curious motherf*****s that want to know, you were right.”

Woodley and Covington have had a rivalry for quite some time so this is a massive fight. Many wanted the fight to take place while Woodley was the champion, but unfortunately, it did not come to fruition.

It is also interesting to see Masvidal working with Woodley given he and Covington used to be best friends and live together. How long Masvidal and Woodley have been training for in the lead up to this fight is uncertain, but it is no doubt another good look for the former champion.

Tyron Woodley is currently on a two-fight losing streak. Last time out he suffered a decision loss to Gilbert Burns in May in his first fight in over a year after dropping a decision to Kamaru Usman to lose the welterweight title.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 for the welterweight title. Before that, he had a dominating win over Robbie Lawler after winning the interim belt over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225.

What do you make of Tyron Woodley training with Jorge Masvidal ahead of his main event fight against Colby Covington?