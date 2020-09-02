Dana White says he will book Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar if both guys are “seriously interested”

Dana White is interested in making a Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar fight.

It was recently reported that Lesnar is a free agent after his WWE contract expired and he did not re-sign. Immediately, MMA fans wanted to see Lesnar back in the UFC to fight the likes of Jon Jones or go to Bellator to make the Fedor Emelianenko fight.

Now, Dana White spoke to TMZ Sports that he is interested in making the Jones vs. Lesnar fight if both men want it.

“Dana White says he’s heard the rumors and says if Brock is “seriously interested” in fighting Jones, he’s more than happy to put it together.

Brock Lesnar has not competed in the MMA since UFC 200 in July of 2016. At the event, he dominated Mark Hunt to a clear-cut decision. Unfortunately, he failed a drug test and the fight was overturned to a no-contest.

Lesnar is currently 5-3 with one no-contest in MMA. He won the UFC belt in just his fourth pro fight as he beat Randy Couture by knockout. He would go on to defend the strap two times with wins over Frank Mir and Shane Carwin. Lesnar lost the heavyweight title to Cain Velasquez by TKO. He would go on to lose his next fight to Alistair Overeem by TKO before going to WWE.

Jon Jones recently vacated his light heavyweight title and has planned on moving up to heavyweight. He originally called out Francis Ngannou but the UFC could not come to terms and now has been active on social media calling out Stipe Miocic. Yet, when news came out that Lesnar is a free agent it piqued Jones’ interest so perhaps the Las Vegas-based promotion will indeed make that happen.

Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones is a massive fight that can easily headline a pay-per-view card in early 2021. It is also a good introduction for “Bones” to make his heavyweight debut where a win should get a title shot.

Would you want to see Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones?